Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.73. 354,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,045,065. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760,796 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.5% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.95% of Johnson & Johnson worth $4,129,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

