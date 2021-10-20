JMP Securities Increases PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Price Target to $22.00

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $20.50 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PMT. B. Riley assumed coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Shares of PMT opened at $20.17 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,788,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,214,000 after purchasing an additional 149,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,828,000 after buying an additional 971,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,176,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,864,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,349,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,534,000 after acquiring an additional 86,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 44,303 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

