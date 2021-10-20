Jeffrey J. Brown Acquires 277 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.16 per share, for a total transaction of $15,002.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCII traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.65. 434,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $67.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.27. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.13%.

RCII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $360,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rent-A-Center during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.