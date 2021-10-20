Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for The Macerich in a research report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Macerich’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.19.

MAC opened at $18.06 on Monday. The Macerich has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Macerich by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 35.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 27.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,547 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 14.9% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,093,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 101.6% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

