Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Life Storage in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Life Storage’s FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 7.60%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.13.

NYSE:LSI opened at $124.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.73. Life Storage has a twelve month low of $70.29 and a twelve month high of $129.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Life Storage by 59.5% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

