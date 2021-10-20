Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $21.51

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.51, but opened at $22.98. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.80, with a volume of 124 shares.

JANX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.95.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. 59.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.