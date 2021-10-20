Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Shares Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,145,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,669,000.

JSML opened at $66.54 on Wednesday. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $47.46 and a 12 month high of $73.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

