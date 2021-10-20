Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $490.10 Million

Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) to announce $490.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $491.20 million and the lowest is $489.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $451.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.08 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,100,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $170.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a twelve month low of $141.65 and a twelve month high of $179.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

