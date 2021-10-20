J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) PT Raised to $192.00 at Cowen

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Cowen from $169.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JBHT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.85.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $191.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% in the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $67,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

