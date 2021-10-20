J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Update

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 518,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

In other news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,913.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $192.46. 3,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $192.79.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

