ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITOCHU Corporation operates as a general trading company. It is involved in domestic trading, import/export, and overseas trading of various products such as textile, machinery, information and communications technology, aerospace, electronics, energy, metals, minerals, chemicals, forest products, general merchandise, food, finance, realty, insurance, and logistics services, as well as business investment in Japan and overseas. ITOCHU Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get ITOCHU alerts:

Shares of ITOCY opened at $58.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. ITOCHU has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $66.90. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $26.38 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ITOCHU will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOCY. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 990,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,005,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 274,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 51,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in shares of ITOCHU during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corp. engages in business of product trading and business investment activities. It operates through the following segments: Textile; Machinery; Metals and Minerals; Energy and Chemicals; Food; ICT and Realty; and Others. The Textile segment covers fiber, raw materials, textile fabrics, clothing apparel, and brand marketing business.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITOCHU (ITOCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.