Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Iterum Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets therapies to address unmet medical needs, as well as provides anti-infectives to treat multi-drug resistant pathogens. The company’s product pipeline consists of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections and complicated intra abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc is based in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.69 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. G.Research lowered shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Iterum Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $0.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.28. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.08.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.34% of the company’s stock.

Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile

Iterum Therapeutics Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of sulopenem to be potentially the first and only oral and intravenous (IV) branded penem available. The company was founded by Corey N. Fishman on June 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

