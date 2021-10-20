iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAT opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.