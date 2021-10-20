iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $5,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $133.48. The stock had a trading volume of 44,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,357. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.09. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.77 and a 12-month high of $137.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

