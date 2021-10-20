iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $34,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 56,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,821,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.96. The stock had a trading volume of 50,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,340. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $186.93 and a 12-month high of $277.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.50.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

