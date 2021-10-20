iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Holdings Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 930,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,914 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Silver Trust worth $22,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 222,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 133,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

