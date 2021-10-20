iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $82.90

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.90 and last traded at $82.87, with a volume of 12097 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.36.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.97.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,807,000 after buying an additional 677,456 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,972 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,499,000 after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,399,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,577,000 after buying an additional 85,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,524,000 after buying an additional 388,780 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.