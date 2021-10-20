iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $65,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.89. 53,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,772,798. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $114.76 and a 1 year high of $164.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.