iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 164,956 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,431,995 shares.The stock last traded at $287.45 and had previously closed at $285.21.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $284.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,585,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $484,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 145,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 64,684 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 208,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,613,000 after purchasing an additional 120,510 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

