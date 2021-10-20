iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after purchasing an additional 223,283 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,081,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,886,000 after purchasing an additional 42,365 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after purchasing an additional 32,651 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 723,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 148,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 654,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,706 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $38.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.96. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $39.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.