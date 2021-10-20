iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Boosted by Axiom Financial Strategies LLC

Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 119,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 6.5% of Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $14,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,207,000 after buying an additional 1,439,992 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after buying an additional 996,664 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,568,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,986,000 after buying an additional 631,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,601,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $773,664,000 after buying an additional 365,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,111,000 after buying an additional 5,971,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,416. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

