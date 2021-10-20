iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Increased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 37.0% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 31.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 54,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $157.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.83. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $177.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

