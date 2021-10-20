iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,305 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 44,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 97,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 75,269 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after acquiring an additional 116,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 45,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

Shares of EWG opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $36.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.69.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.