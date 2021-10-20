iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,860,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the September 15th total of 11,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,290,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 816.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 42,799 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 273,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,302,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth about $343,000.

ACWI stock opened at $104.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $77.34 and a 1 year high of $105.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.30.

