iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291,649 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,931,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $87.24 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.47. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $83.27 and a 12-month high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

