iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDK)’s stock price dropped 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.87. Approximately 109,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 144,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.87.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.86.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2019 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.