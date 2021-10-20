iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) is FCA Corp TX’s 9th Largest Position

FCA Corp TX raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of FCA Corp TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of BATS:FLOT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,759 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

