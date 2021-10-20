Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Releases Earnings Results

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.76 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $41.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,791. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -414.46 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.27.

In other news, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 19,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $803,827.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,885.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Iridium Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.71% of Iridium Communications worth $37,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRDM. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

