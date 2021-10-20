Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $41.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,791. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.27. Iridium Communications has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -410.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iridium Communications will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 1,925 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $79,406.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,112 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $101,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

