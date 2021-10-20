Invitation Homes (INVH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Invitation Homes has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.400-$1.480 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, analysts expect Invitation Homes to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INVH opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.05, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INVH. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

