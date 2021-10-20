Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Stock Position Raised by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,687,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111,164 shares during the quarter. Invitation Homes accounts for 2.6% of Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $137,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $37,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $86,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INVH stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.38. 35,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,004. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

INVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

