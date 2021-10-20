Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,334 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical volume of 416 call options.

GRBK stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.78. 74,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,284. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $373.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRBK. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley cut their price target on Green Brick Partners from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Green Brick Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

In other news, Director Kathleen Olsen purchased 9,700 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.47 per share, with a total value of $247,059.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.8% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 90,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc engages in residential land development and homebuilding. It operates through the following segments: Builder Operations Central, Builder Operations Southeast, and Land Development segments. The Builder Operations Central segment segment represents operations of its builders in Texas.

