Investors Bancorp (ISBC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect Investors Bancorp to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.05 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.31% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, analysts expect Investors Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Investors Bancorp stock opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.16. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 894,113 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.36% of Investors Bancorp worth $12,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

