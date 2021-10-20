Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Landec (LNDC)

Landec (NASDAQ: LNDC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/5/2021 – Landec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

10/4/2021 – Landec had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Capital from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Landec had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $14.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Landec was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

9/29/2021 – Landec was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Shares of LNDC stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. The stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,053. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.59 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Landec Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Landec by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Landec by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,627,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Landec by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,483,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Landec during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

