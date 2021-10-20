Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 879.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12,233.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $111,000.

SPLV opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day moving average is $61.85.

