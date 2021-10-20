Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $4.85 on Wednesday, hitting $341.15. 90,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,963. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $354.61 and a 200 day moving average of $314.98. Intuitive Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $217.67 and a fifty-two week high of $362.34.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.50 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.18.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total value of $416,103.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 761 shares in the company, valued at $797,619.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $971.64, for a total value of $488,734.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,342 shares of company stock valued at $23,082,351 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

