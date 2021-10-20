Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ITRK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,900 ($77.08) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,010 ($65.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of £8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,724 ($61.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,306 ($82.39). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,179.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9,278.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

