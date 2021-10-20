Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.36.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $1,213,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,687,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,731,292.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 984,973 shares of company stock valued at $63,235,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 151.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $26,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

