InsurAce Price Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (INSUR)

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, InsurAce has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. InsurAce has a total market cap of $19.14 million and approximately $4.41 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00002578 BTC on major exchanges.

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

