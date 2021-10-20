Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells 630 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total transaction of $168,556.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Harry Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,459 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $664,151.31.

On Monday, August 30th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $4.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $277.27. 1,158,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,930. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,540.30 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.62 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $258.09 and a 200 day moving average of $245.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $259.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

