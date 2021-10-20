Insider Selling: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Insider Sells $29,048.12 in Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) insider John Richard Pinion sold 358 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $29,048.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.12 and its 200-day moving average is $96.10. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.78 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RARE has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.