Insider Selling: New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Sells C$149,418.50 in Stock

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$149,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,857,141.34.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$123,471.00.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.50.

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

