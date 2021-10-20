Insider Selling: New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Sells C$149,418.50 in Stock

Oct 20th, 2021

New Pacific Metals Corp (TSE:NUX) Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$149,418.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$44,857,141.34.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, October 18th, Rui Feng sold 30,000 shares of New Pacific Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.12, for a total transaction of C$123,471.00.

New Pacific Metals Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.14 and a 52 week high of C$0.50.

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific Metals Corp, formerly New Pacific Holdings Corp., is an investment issuer engaged in investing in privately held and publicly traded corporations. The Company operates through two segments: investment and mining. The investment segment focuses on investing in other privately-held and publicly-traded corporations.

