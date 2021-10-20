Insider Selling: Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Insider Sells 37,500 Shares of Stock

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) insider Jennifer Ward sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($30.30), for a total value of £869,625 ($1,136,170.63).

Jennifer Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of Halma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total value of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 2,864 ($37.42) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,952.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,760.58. Halma plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,119.33 ($27.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,184 ($41.60). The company has a market capitalization of £10.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

