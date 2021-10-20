Insider Selling: Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $169,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.35 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. Codexis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $25.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at $1,641,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 11.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 134,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,789 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at $2,848,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 8.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the second quarter valued at $753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CDXS shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Codexis from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

