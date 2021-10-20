Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells $43,247.54 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $43,247.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Karen A. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Karen A. Foster sold 325 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $18,609.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 701.28, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. Analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,425,000 after buying an additional 583,954 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,636,000 after purchasing an additional 590,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 344,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after purchasing an additional 219,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 201,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

