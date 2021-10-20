Insider Buying: The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Insider Buys 470,000 Shares of Stock

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $4,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GRX opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRX. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 220,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 28,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 23,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter worth $227,000.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

