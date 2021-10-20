Insider Buying: Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Insider Acquires 8,357 Shares of Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) insider Robert Bulluss purchased 8,357 shares of Coventry Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.57 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of A$13,120.49 ($9,371.78).

Robert Bulluss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Robert Bulluss acquired 212,404 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.53 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of A$324,978.12 ($232,127.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. Coventry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

About Coventry Group

Coventry Group Ltd primarily distributes industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial fasteners, stainless steel fasteners and hardware, construction fasteners, specialized fastener products and systems, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

