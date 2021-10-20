Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in September

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,300 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 1,669,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 178.5 days.
OTCMKTS:IVBXF opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. Innovent Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.
Innovent Biologics Company Profile
Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.