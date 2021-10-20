Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Up 24.0% in September

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,070,300 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 1,669,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 178.5 days.

OTCMKTS:IVBXF opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. Innovent Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Innovent Biologics Company Profile

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

