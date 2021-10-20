Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.45

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.45 and traded as high as $10.49. Innodata shares last traded at $10.33, with a volume of 113,980 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $277.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.20 and a beta of 2.10.

In other Innodata news, COO Ashok Mishra sold 5,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $42,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,268 shares of company stock worth $84,269 in the last three months. 17.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INOD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 67,229 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innodata in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)

Innodata, Inc is a global services and technology company, which combines human expertise with deep learning technologies to power information products and enterprise artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Its services include data acquisition, transformation, and enrichment at scale; digital operations management and analytics and content applications.

