Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,189 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ingevity by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ingevity by 453.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of Ingevity stock opened at $77.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day moving average is $79.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. Analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

